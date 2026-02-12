Howitzer testing hearing postponed for a third time

A hearing to review an application for a howitzer testing site in the Adirondacks has been postponed for a third time.

For several years, Michael Hopmeier, the owner of the security consulting firm Unconventional Concepts, has requested approval from the Adirondack Park Agency to test fire howitzers at a site in the town of Lewis and next to the Taylor Pond Wild Forest.

The APA scheduled a rare adjudicatory hearing in December but has now postponed the proceeding for the third time. According to the Adirondack Explorer, the Adirondack Council was the only entity to oppose the rescheduling of the hearing, telling the administrative law judge that there is no reason to change the hearing date.

The proceedings have been rescheduled to April 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the APA headquarters in Ray Brook.

