A large-scale solar project in Rensselaer County has been cancelled.

A solar farm slated for 511 McChesney Ave. Ext. in Brunswick will not move forward. After nearly three years of back and forth with the town, CVE North America pulled the project that would have placed 16,000 panels on a roughly 100 acres.



The company had already invested $350,000 in the project when the town requested a study to ensure the panels would be hidden from public view, which property owner Greg Bejian said would have cost tens of thousands of more dollars. Bejian told WAMC he’s not upset that it fell through.



“Because I was thinking, you know, there's going to be solar panels up on the property. They were just going to tear my house down and put collectors up. But when I found out afterwards that it was almost 16,000 panels they were going to put up, I thought, oh, man, that that's a lot, you know, and if the neighbors could see it, you know, a little bit that's that's really gonna be a bummer for them.”



The panels were expected to generate seven megawatts of energy.



WAMC has reached out to CVE North America for comment.