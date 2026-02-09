Fulton County sheriff declines offer to become Blakeman's running mate

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino will remain in his post after turning down an offer to run for lieutenant governor. The Republican sheriff says he was asked by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to be his running mate.

Giardino, 67, says he was flattered to be considered and initially said he would join the ticket. But, he says, he changed his mind after realizing that campaigning around the state would make it hard to do his day job.

“I’m not gonna go halfway and run for lieutenant governor. I’m either all-in or not,” Giardino told the New York Public News Network. “And I’m either all in when I feel my first responsibility is sheriff.”

An Albany Law School graduate, Giardino has been a mainstay in the Fulton County criminal justice system for decades, having served as a county judge and district attorney.

Giardino is a vocal champion on issues like gun rights and immigration crackdowns and a frequent guest on prominent conservative media outlets. He gained national notoriety in 2020 when he refused to enforce a state-mandated 10-person limit on holiday gatherings during the pandemic.

Giardino had been discussed as a possible successor to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st District. He opted against that run in December.

A Blakeman campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately comment. The county executive also considered Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and attorney Bobbie Anne Cox as potential running mates.

Republicans will hold their nominating convention on Tuesday and Wednesday in Garden City, Long Island.