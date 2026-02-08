© 2026
Midday Magazine

Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons releases his debut solo album 'Weapons of Beauty'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 8, 2026 at 11:07 AM EST
Jay Buchanan
Matthew Wignall
Jay Buchanan

Front man of Grammy-nominated band Rival Sons Jay Buchanan released his debut solo album this week.

Weapons of Beauty is a reflection of Buchanan and an experiment that took place underground in the Mojave Desert.

Aside from taking a leap with his solo work, Buchanan also recently made is acting debut in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Buchanan about the nearly two-decade long journey he took to create this album.

Buchanan's debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty is available where you listen to music.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
