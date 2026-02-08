Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons releases his debut solo album 'Weapons of Beauty'

Front man of Grammy-nominated band Rival Sons Jay Buchanan released his debut solo album this week.

Weapons of Beauty is a reflection of Buchanan and an experiment that took place underground in the Mojave Desert.

Aside from taking a leap with his solo work, Buchanan also recently made is acting debut in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Buchanan about the nearly two-decade long journey he took to create this album.

Buchanan's debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty is available where you listen to music.