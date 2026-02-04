Troy cements honorary fire captain's legacy with street dedication

A late Troy man’s name is now etched in aluminum.

Honorary Fire Capt. George Boone was a familiar face around the Collar City. And, now, his name is displayed on the street sign across from his former home on Grand Street. Community members who knew Boone say when he wasn’t hanging out at one of the city’s firehouses, he was on his stoop chatting with anyone who was willing to share a laugh.

The 61-year-old, who died from heart-surgery complications in July, was a person with a developmentally disability.

His sister, Delores Boone Hill, says Boone always did what he loved. That included supporting the police and fire departments on calls. She says George, who listened to the police scanner constantly, was always there to provide support.

“He's always the type of person that he looked out for other people, you know, and he'll go out of his way for people. And you don't find that in people nowadays, even back then, you find in some people not like him. He was always looking out for other people, and going out of his way, and that's the part I think everybody's gonna miss the most about him, because he was one of a kind.”

Hill says as they got older, Boone spent more time at the fire department and she was often busy with her own family. But they kept in touch.

“We would still call each other, talk to each other,” Hill said. “We still got along good together. I wouldn't trade for the world. I just wish I had more time to spend with him.”

Boone was named honorary fire lieutenant in 1989, something his firefighting brothers say he wore with pride. Then, in 2020, he was promoted to honorary fire captain. In Boone’s obituary, the city’s firefighters wrote, “We thank everyone who took George under their wings, but in just as many ways, George had us under his wings with his uplifting presence when we needed it.”

Fire Chief Rich Cellucci says Boone’s presence is missed.

“I think everyone feels that way," Cellucci said. "So, you know, I remember the day we promoted him to honorary lieutenant, and I remember the day we promoted an honorary captain, and the big smile on his face, and he has that smile looking down on us right now. He's ear to ear, grin and ear to ear.”

Mayor Carmella Mantello said Boone was part of the reason she ran for mayor. She says as a kid who would sometimes follow her city detective father, she wasn’t always sure what to make of Boone — even as she always sensed he was a kind and caring soul.

Now, Mantello says Boone is Troy.

“We're from the same breed. I always talk about the great things at Troy and how we have so much architecture and history, etc., but really, it's the people in George is one of those people” Mantello said. “And so now it won't just be driving by looking at the empty stoop, or throne as they put it. Now we have a sign, and everyone will remember George anytime they drive by and all the memories he left us.”