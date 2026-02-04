Dozens stranded on Gore Mountain gondolas Wednesday

Dozens of people trapped Wednesday in gondolas on Gore Mountain have been rescued. Sarah Fabi, a ski instructor at the state-run mountain, says the lift lost power around 9 a.m.. The Olympic Regional Development Authority says around 70 skiers and riders at the Adirondack resort were stranded. ORDA says the failure was the result of a “non-emergency mechanical alignment.”

Fabi says rangers at the mountain used ropes to lower people to safety and ski them down the mountain. Fabi says the last skiers were rescued around 12:30 p.m.

"I think our key patrol and 'liftees' did a great job because, like, of course, it takes time, but they were efficient about it and smart about it stopping them," Fabi said. "They tried to get it to keep going, to get everybody off at the top. But then once they realized they couldn't do that, they stopped it lower so that evac could go smoother."

Services at the mountain have since been fully restored, except for the gondola, which needs to be repaired.