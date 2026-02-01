What to do at the NY State Museum this month: Galentine's gathering and fossils

The New York State Museum is calling on gals, pals, and cubs this month. On February 13th, a special “galentine’s” event featuring mocktails, crafts, and exclusive exhibit access is meant to bring you and your besties together for a night at the museum. And there’s something for the kids too. Over winter-break, the museum is hosting a slew of special events, including a two-day rock and fossil fun fair where kids will be able to get their hands on fossils while receiving education by museum scientists. For more on the events and how the museum is planning to use $150 million in state funding WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Kathryn Weller, the Director of Museum Education.