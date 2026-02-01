© 2026
Midday Magazine

What to do at the NY State Museum this month: Galentine's gathering and fossils

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Kathryn Weller, Director of Museum Education at the NYSM
Kayla Sacco
Kathryn Weller, Director of Museum Education at the NYSM

The New York State Museum is calling on gals, pals, and cubs this month. On February 13th, a special “galentine’s” event featuring mocktails, crafts, and exclusive exhibit access is meant to bring you and your besties together for a night at the museum. And there’s something for the kids too. Over winter-break, the museum is hosting a slew of special events, including a two-day rock and fossil fun fair where kids will be able to get their hands on fossils while receiving education by museum scientists. For more on the events and how the museum is planning to use $150 million in state funding WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Kathryn Weller, the Director of Museum Education.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
