Troy City Council to revote on Good Cause Eviction measures and video conferencing legislation

Troy City Council President Sue Steele says, with her all new democratic board, Good Cause Eviction and video conferencing legislation will be brought back up for a vote.

Both video conferencing legislation and Good Cause Eviction measures failed to pass in 2025 Republican mayor Carmela mantello vetoed the video conferencing legislation, saying it allows for abuse and that if you're sick, you shouldn't be participating in council meetings.

Council President Sue Steele plans to bring both pieces of legislation up for a revote this week. Steele says, with roughly two thirds of the city's residents being renters, protections are necessary. We're listening to the people.

"Clearly, tenants need protection, not only in Troy, but in other communities, so we're joining other communities in that effort," Steele said. "Video Conferencing allows for the public to engage in the meeting if you have childcare issues or you have mobility issues or transportation problems..."

More than a dozen other communities across the state have opted in to Good Cause Eviction

Troy City Council will meet February 5.