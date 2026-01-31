© 2026
Midday Magazine

Is it time to use those gift cards lingering in your wallet? The State Comptroller's Office says probably

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST
Gift cards
Duncan Lindsay
Gift cards

Get any gift cards over the holidays? Did those end up in your wallet next to unused cards from last year?

If so, it might be time to finally use them. Kelly Kuracina is the director of Unclaimed Funds in the New York State comptroller’s office. She says last year, more than $28 million became available in unclaimed funds – funds that can be claimed through the comptroller’s website.

WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Kuracina to learn more.
