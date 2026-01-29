Gov. Healey files legislation banning ICE from Mass. courthouses, schools, child care programs, hospitals and churches

After a second fatal shooting of an American citizen during ICE’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis this month, Gov. Maura Healey announced Thursday that she filed legislation to block ICE agents from entering courthouses, schools, child care programs, hospitals and churches.

“It used to be that federal agents and partners in law enforcement recognized those sensitive spaces, and they, in fact, used to designate them as sensitive locations that were protected from enforcement action," said the governor. "Now, the Trump administration threw out that common sense policy at the start, on the very first day of taking office, in fact, and made the way for what has been extreme and downright un-American tactics. Their goal has been to intimidate and to instill fear, and that's what they've done."

Healey’s bill would also make it unlawful for another state to deploy its National Guard in Massachusetts without the governor’s permission. It would also allow commonwealth parents to pre-arrange guardianship for their children in case they are detained or deported.