Reinvent Albany: NY's FOIL approach is 'haphazard'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST
In its latest report on New York’s Freedom of Information Law responses, Reinvent Albany found inconsistencies in the way 11 state agencies handle public records requests. WAMC’s Andrew Waite spoke with Rachael Fauss, senior policy advisor for the good-government nonprofit, about analysis released this week of 16,000 requests made in 2024.

In a statement in response, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said the administration “remains committed to providing government transparency to New Yorkers,” adding that the Democrat has reduced FOIL processing times statewide and eliminated backlogs. The governor’s office also said agencies have spent a year training on how to best use the GovQa software, which the Reinvent Albany report found has been underutilized.  
