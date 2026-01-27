Burlington City Council debates two controversial proposals related to the Palestinian-Israel conflict

Two related, controversial proposals were before the Burlington, Vermont City Council Monday night, drawing more than two hours of public comments and fractious debate.

One proposal asks the City Council to approve placing a non-binding ballot question declaring the city an Apartheid-Free Community. The other item would promote community dialogue on the Palestinian-Israel issue and condemn violence in the region.

Public comments focused on the Apartheid Free Community advisory ballot question and opinions were split.

Several supporters of the item noted that this is the third year they have obtained sufficient signatures to place it on the ballot.

After the public hearing. the council first turned to the proposal promoting community dialogue on the issue sponsored by East District Democrat Allie Schachter.

“It’s no secret and it’s on full display tonight that our city has struggled with how we can and should respond to the long-standing conflict of the Middle East and i’s impact here at home. And I am also horrified by what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“Excuse me Councilor Schachter, I’m going to stop you here for a moment.”

City Council President Ben Traverse explained his interruption.

“While you were speaking there a member of the audience gave you the middle finger. That is completely unacceptable. If we see that again from anyone in the audience, I’m going to ask that you please leave City Hall.”

Schachter then continued:

“I want to be clear that this resolution is not being presented as an alternative to the Apartheid Free Community Pledge. I believe that regardless of one’s position on that ballot question that we can all agree that our community would benefit from more opportunities for thoughtful, compassionate and constructive dialogue.”

Ward 2 Progressive Gene Bergman criticized placing Schachter’s resolution on the same agenda as the Apartheid-Free Community pledge.

“Despite my request to not have this on the same night as the Apartheid Free Pledge, which I had already submitted for tonight’s agenda, and despite there not being a deadline like there is for the ballot question, Here we are. It clearly and objectively from the testimony makes it a competing, substitute resolution for the Apartheid Free ballot pledge resolution and I am offended by that.”

Council President Traverse had earlier explained why both items were on the same agenda.

“The position of the city attorney’s office is that if a resolution is timely submitted by a councilor that it must be placed on the agenda for the following meeting. And so while I respectfully disagree with that opinion, in respect of that opinion I did place both Item 6.2 and 6.3 onto to this agenda.”

Ward 7 Democrat Evan Litwin backed up Traverse and said complaints over the placement of the measures is insincere.

“Not only did Council President Traverse take the legal advice of the city attorney and place this on this agenda, but Councilor Schachter submitted her resolution ahead of Councilor Bergman. So forgive me if I find a bit hollow upset that this is on the agenda”.

The eventual vote on the resolution passed 7 to 5, with all Democrats supporting and all Progressives against it.

Councilors then moved on to debate placing the non-binding Apartheid-Free Community Pledge on the March 3 Town Meeting Day Ballot. Prime sponsor Bergman introduced the measure.

“The memo attached to our agenda is clear that all forms of oppression including anti-Semitism are wrong and should be opposed. This is a debate I have confidence the people of Burlington can have with civility and integrity. I trust the people. Let the people vote.”

The debate on the measure was as contentious as the previous resolution.

Council President Traverse again admonished the audience as Ward 7’s Litwin spoke.

“One of the things we’re not really talking about is what is the end goal here? I can’t in my good conscious put something onto the ballot that would put our community through unnecessary neighbor to neighbor conflict, which has been reported in pretty much every community that has passed this.”

The vote along partisan lines rejected placing the question on Burlington’s Town Meeting Day ballot on a 7 to 5 vote.