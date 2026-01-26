Journalist Azra Haqqie reflects on 30-year career covering Muslims in the Capital Region

When Azra Haqqie joined the Times Union in 1991, she was the only Muslim staff member. After retiring in 2024, Haqqie left a legacy of 30 years spent spotlighting Muslim and other marginalized voices in the Capital Region. During New York State’s first Muslim American Heritage Month, WAMC’s Maryam Ahmad spoke to Haqqie about her decades of experience, and her hopes for continued recognition of the Muslim community’s contributions in the Capital Region and the state.

What was the work you did at the Times Union? How was your experience working there?

The Times Union was very open to any suggestion I went with for any articles about anything pertaining to religion, not only Muslim religion, but others [as well]. For Muslims, we covered from many angles. The Times Union, as I said, was always very respectful about not only reporting, but reporting in a way to educate the people who may not be aware. So we covered - for example, for the month of fasting - We covered not only what it involves, but how do Muslim students on campus, away from home, manage? How do the people who are working in the food industry and fasting, how do they manage? And then we covered for the food section, what are the various foods eaten during Ramadan? Because Muslims are from different parts of the world and have different foods.

Also, I remember during the Iraq War, a young man, maybe age 20, a soldier was killed. I think an IED had exploded, and his funeral was in Schenectady, and the Times Union asked if we could send a photographer to cover it, and from the women's section, because he was engaged, I think. They wanted the women also to be covered. I asked that particular Islamic Center, and they said, ‘Yes, if it's a woman photographer, she's welcome.’ The photographer went so respectfully dressed and covered with a scarf on her hair and a long skirt, and there were no problems at all, because people on both sides were being accommodating and respectful.

I wanted to ask in particular about an op-ed you wrote almost 11 years ago now, titled “A Muslim in the Capital Region,” which chronicled a bit about what you're talking about, how the Muslim community has grown and evolved here. If you were to write something like that now, what would you talk about most? In the op-ed, you mentioned 9/11 and the ways it's shaped how Muslims interact with people in general and how they were viewed. So what would that op-ed look like now?

Yeah, I would probably use that as a springboard and say, I think most Muslim groups sprang into action in greater detail, following 9/11 - they reached out to non-Muslims. They offered to go speak in schools or churches. They invited churches and synagogues and representatives of other groups to their mosque. They began holding interfaith events. They began holding soup kitchens for Thanksgiving time and even around the year. One of the local mosques has been holding an observance for Martin Luther King Day, or Black History Month. So the communities are doing more than I would imagine they did 30 years ago.

Part of it is the younger people who are born and raised here are more aware of many things than perhaps immigrants are, who are more initially focused on their livelihood and building a life with the family and establishing themselves and the younger ones, born and raised here, schooled here, fluent in English - that's their thinking language - and they realized that we need to do more. We cannot do a little.

In my coverage in the past few months of the Capital Region, and Muslims in particular in the Capital Region, I think that is something that I have gathered as well, because it seems like many younger Muslims, especially those who are born and raised here are more likely to be involved in organizing or advocacy or just trying to be more active, as you said. Would you say that is something that you have seen as well?

Yes, during the Israel-Palestine conflict the last couple of years, I think there was a regular gathering asking for a ceasefire, and there was so much more of a turnout. And it wasn't a one-time thing like it used to be years ago. This was either every week or every other week, and there was quite a gathering of people.

I was struck by something you said in that op-ed, where you said that you acted kind of as a bridge between the Muslim community at the time, which was mostly immigrants, and the rest of the world. This is something that I still hear from people now where they're like, ‘Oh, it's so good to hear a Muslim voice on WAMC,’ or speak to someone who is Muslim and who understands the terms like halal or Ramadan or things like that. Was that a burden to you to have to act as a bridge? Was it something that you were happy to do?

I did not consider it a burden. I embraced it. You know, it was a chance to educate both, to educate the Muslims about how things are done if they want to reach out to the media, [and] it was a good way to inform the media. “Look, there's a gathering of people celebrating the end of Ramadan. It's a festival called Eid, and we have to try and send a photographer.” And they always said, “Put in the request. We'll get there.” And I remember one time a Nepali guy called, just by chance, I picked up and he said, “Well, you know, we are having a spring festival. I don't think you've ever covered it,” and we wrote about it. He was delighted.

And as far as Muslim voices, there were even people who would say, “I will only speak with you, some other reporter calls, I'm not comfortable speaking with anyone else,” because sometimes they change things, and I always say they don't change anything. They may not understand what you're saying. And just answer the question. Don't go into detail, because the space is limited, the time is limited, they may hear the not so important part of what you're saying. Yeah, I love being the bridge.

I have to say that I enjoy it as well. We are speaking during New York State's first Muslim American Heritage Month. What does the recognition of this mean to you as a Muslim journalist?

A lot, I think it's a great acknowledgement by Governor Hochul and she's always been so respectful of other faiths. Basically, that's all people want, right? I mean, we are here. We are doing what we what we think is best. We are law-abiding citizens. We are contributing to New York State, and it's nice to be acknowledged.

What do you hope for the next generation of Muslim journalists and just Muslims in general, in the capital region?

Well, I hope there will be more Muslim journalists. I would very much like that. I hope that young Muslims will understand the importance of media and journalism. I hope they will contribute to it, be it writing a letter to the editor or reaching out to inform about some event taking place and looking for coverage. Journalism is very important, and I do hope the young Muslims will carry on the tradition of going into this field.