More than $3 billion commitment to clean water has New York advocates cheering

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM EST
Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY
Samantha Simmons
Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $3.75 billion for clean water infrastructure.

In her proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, the Democrat highlighted that since taking office in 2021, she has invested nearly $10 billion in energy affordability to fight climate change.

For more details on how this proposed funding will support communities with aging infrastructure and toxic chemicals in their water supply, I spoke with Rob Hayes, Environmental Advocates NY’s Senior Director of Clean Water.

The state budget is due April 1st.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons