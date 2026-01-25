More than $3 billion commitment to clean water has New York advocates cheering

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $3.75 billion for clean water infrastructure.

In her proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, the Democrat highlighted that since taking office in 2021, she has invested nearly $10 billion in energy affordability to fight climate change.

For more details on how this proposed funding will support communities with aging infrastructure and toxic chemicals in their water supply, I spoke with Rob Hayes, Environmental Advocates NY’s Senior Director of Clean Water.

The state budget is due April 1st.