Watervliet Mayor focused on quality of life in 2026

Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli will deliver his State of the City address on Thursday. Last year, the Democrat focused on parks and recreation, public safety, and quality of life. This year, he says he’s not changing that focus. He says he wants anyone driving by on Interstate-787 or through Watervliet to be able to visualize a life there. Patricelli, who is in his second term leading the city of just over 10,000 people, says he is working to keep positions in City Hall and the police station filled and wants to support those in need. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Patricelli to learn more about his vision for 2026.

