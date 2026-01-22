Bethlehem Central School District approves rezoning plans

Families of elementary students in Bethlehem will be rezoned to different schools next year.

Of the five elementary schools in the Bethlehem Central School District, Eagle and Glenmont are over-enrolled, with the latter nearly 16% over capacity.

As a result, the district’s Board of Education has been working on plans to redistribute students more evenly.

It’s been a contentious conversation, but after months of debate and push back from parents, the board approved a redistricting plan in a 6-1 vote Wednesday.

Prior to the vote, Jessica Fuller, a mother of two children enrolled in the district, outlined her concerns.

“If the school district is relocating these children, they need to have a plan to help make it as smooth as possible and make sure they’re being taken care of mentally, emotionally, and all of the ways they’re going to need. And, ultimately, if a softer approach is possible, why are we not prioritizing the children in this decision instead of looking at them as an afterthought,” said Fuller.

Fuller addressed the board during the meeting’s public comment period and read a portion of a petition against the rezoning plan signed by local parents.

“One simple option is to have less kindergarten rooms next year at Eagle and Glenmont through a flex zone approach and only rezone to a new building the kids entering school for the first time. There they can form lasting friendships an enjoy one building for six years and we can leave the current students alone without causing irreparable damage. My approach doesn’t fix the problem over night but it effectively redirects 80 students, 40 from both school in year one, another 80 in year two, and effectively solves it entirely by the start of year three,” said Fuller.

The approved rezoning plan will move roughly 130 students from the overcrowded schools beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

Rising fifth graders in the nine impacted district neighborhoods – which amounts to about 20 students – will be able to choose whether or not to relocate.

Former Board of Education Member Matt Downey spoke at the meeting. He said while his neighborhood is less than a mile from Eagle Elementary, the rezoning plan will move the more than 30 students in his community to a new school.

“They actually walk every day. And that’s what I ask you to please consider. These 33 children you’re moving under both options is unacceptable. They are the closest children to their neighborhood schools. Please do not move them, it would be an injustice to them,” said Downey.

Board member Ewan McNay was the sole ‘no’ vote Wednesday.

Prior to approving the rezoning plan, the board added a recommendation for future board of education members to consider an additional zoning shift of roughly 15 students in 2028, if necessary.

In a statement, Superintendent Jody Monroe acknowledged the challenge posed by the approved rezoning, but added, “we have amazing building leaders, teachers and staff who will be working to ease this transition for all students.”

Monroe said resources will be available to impacted families and students through the fall, and transition plans will be shared in the coming weeks.