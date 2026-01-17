© 2026
Environmental Advocates NY hope for stronger climate policy in Gov. Hochul's budget

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 17, 2026 at 12:49 PM EST
Vanessa Fajans Turner
Gerri Hernandez Photographer
/
Environmental Advocates NY
Vanessa Fajans Turner

Environmental advocates are cheering Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address this week where she outlined goals for 2026 and highlighted accomplishments of 2025.

In the world of environmental policy, last year, the Democrat supported offshore wind, the reduction and removal of lead-and-PFAS-contaminated water, and stood strong on the implementation of the controversial congestion pricing plan that taxes drivers entering New York City despite efforts to remove the tax by President Trump's administration.

But now, advocates are looking to the governor, who is running for re-election this year, to commit harder to policy that would further protect the environment.

For more, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY on where she hopes to see the governor go with her Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

Governor Kathy Hochul will unveil her proposals in the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget on Tuesday
Environmental Advocates NY Governor Kathy Hochul New York State Budget
