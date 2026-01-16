Joining impeachment effort, Tonko says Noem has lost 'public trust'

On Wednesday, nearly 70 House Democrats signed onto impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The articles, introduced by Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly, come after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month. Noem has repeatedly said the officer acted in self-defense.

New York 20th District Congressman Paul Tonko explained to WAMC’s Andrew Waite why he joined the impeachment effort.