© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Joining impeachment effort, Tonko says Noem has lost 'public trust'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:47 AM EST
New York Congressman Paul Tonko in Mechanicville
Ashley Hupfl
New York Congressman Paul Tonko in Mechanicville

On Wednesday, nearly 70 House Democrats signed onto impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The articles, introduced by Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly, come after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month. Noem has repeatedly said the officer acted in self-defense.    

New York 20th District Congressman Paul Tonko explained to WAMC’s Andrew Waite why he joined the impeachment effort.
News
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite