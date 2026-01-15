© 2026
Voters' think President Trump's handle on the economy is improving slightly, but isn't good enough; new Quinnipiac Poll finds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:22 PM EST
Donald Trump campaigning in Plattsburgh, NY in 2016.
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Voters still think Trump hasn’t done much to change the economy since taking office last year.

Americans’ views on President Donald Trump’s economic policies are improving marginally. That’s according to the latest poll from Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University, which found 42 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, compared to 53 percent who do not. This is a slight shift from a December 17th survey that found 40 percent of voters approved of the way Trump handles the economy. For more, WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Quinnipiac Poll Analyst Tim Malloy, who says despite the small uptick, voters still think Trump hasn’t done much to change the economy since taking office last year.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
