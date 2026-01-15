Voters' think President Trump's handle on the economy is improving slightly, but isn't good enough; new Quinnipiac Poll finds

Americans’ views on President Donald Trump’s economic policies are improving marginally. That’s according to the latest poll from Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University, which found 42 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, compared to 53 percent who do not. This is a slight shift from a December 17th survey that found 40 percent of voters approved of the way Trump handles the economy. For more, WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Quinnipiac Poll Analyst Tim Malloy, who says despite the small uptick, voters still think Trump hasn’t done much to change the economy since taking office last year.