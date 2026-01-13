© 2026
Father of Robert Brooks hopes son's death can help save others

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
FILE - This image provided by the New York State Attorney General office shows body camera footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2024. (New York State Attorney General office via AP, File)
AP
/
New York State Attorney General office
Robert Ricks thought prison would save his son. 

And, as Ricks remembers it, Robert Brooks seemed to be on the right path while serving a 12-year sentence. Brooks earned his GED, turned again to writing the rhymes that helped him make sense of the world and spoke to his father about wanting to use his own experience to inspire change in others.

Then, on Dec. 9, 2024, the 43-year-old Brooks was beaten by several corrections officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility outside Utica and died a day later. 

Now, Ricks is the one using his son’s experience to inspire change.

Ricks is part of the End Prison Violence coalition that is lobbying for a set of reforms to be taken up during the current New York legislative session. These reforms would strengthen protections for incarcerated individuals, bolster oversight of state correctional facilities and address excessive sentencing.

Hours after meeting Monday with Gov. Kathy Hochul about these reforms, Ricks shared with WAMC’s Andrew Waite memories of his son, detailing the complicated life of a talented rap artist whose death he hopes can help save others.  
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
