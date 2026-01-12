Vermont swears in its first Kid Governor

The Vermont House Chamber in Montpelier is usually empty on Mondays as legislators complete committee work and other tasks. But this week it was filled with students, teachers, family members and state representatives to watch as Vermont’s first “Kid Governor” was inaugurated.

“I promise to serve with honesty and integrity, to listen to my peers, to work hard for our community. I promise to support the entire cabinet and other fifth graders to make Vermont a better place,” pledges the kid governor and her cabinet.

“Congratulations!” offers Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas.

Alongside her six-member cabinet, Highgate Elementary fifth grader Rosyln Fortin was inaugurated Monday as Vermont’s first kid governor.

“My platform focuses on helping people experiencing homelessness. My three-point plan involves setting up food drives and clothing donation bins; promoting a fun run for hope and organizing community potlucks. These actions may seem simple, but when we work together they can create real change. And remember, it’s not about giving things. It’s about giving kindness, giving time and giving hope. Thank you.”

The Kid Governor program was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center to engage fifth graders in civics and the importance of elections. Fifth graders submitted platforms and students across the state then voted on Election Day.

The winners of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award were also recognized during the ceremony. Recipient Rafaela Botti, a home-schooled junior from Orwell VT, turned to the kid governor and her cabinet as she spoke.

“When young people are taught early that they have a role in shaping their communities, they step into leadership with ease and confidence. Today we gather not just to celebrate a single young leader, but to recognize how our state understands civic engagement, community responsibility and the power of youth voice. By inducting Vermont’s very first Kid Governor we are affirming something that has always been true: Young people are not the leaders of tomorrow. We are leading today.”

Twenty-six candidates from 47 schools were nominated and more than 1,000 votes were cast in the kid governor election. The cabinet are the six finalists in the election.

During her one-year term, Gov. Fortin will work with the Vermont secretary of state’s office to implement her platform.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas conducted the ceremony.

“Today we are honoring the importance of civic education and youth leadership because the youth are the people who will occupy these seats in real time in the future. And the ideas and energy and issues that you all are identifying are so important for Vermont and for indeed our entire nation.”

