Assemblyman Scott Bendett on GOP priorities this legislative session

New York State’s Legislature is back in session.

Speaker Carl Heastie says Democrats in the state Assembly will focus on increasing child care subsidies and reducing the cost of housing this year.

Republicans in the Assembly have similar issues they’d like to tackle. Earlier this week the GOP minority released its policy agenda for this session which included facing the affordability crisis, energy policy, and enhancing public safety.

I spoke with 107th District Assemblyman Scott Bendett about how his priorities align and differ from those of his party.

Bendett’s district includes parts of Washington, Columbia, Rensselaer, and Albany counties.