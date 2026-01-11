© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Assemblyman Scott Bendett on GOP priorities this legislative session

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 11, 2026 at 10:41 AM EST
New York State Assemblyman Scott Bendett wins reelection in the 107th District.
Samantha Simmons
New York State Assemblyman Scott Bendett of the 107th District.

New York State’s Legislature is back in session.

Speaker Carl Heastie says Democrats in the state Assembly will focus on increasing child care subsidies and reducing the cost of housing this year.

Republicans in the Assembly have similar issues they’d like to tackle. Earlier this week the GOP minority released its policy agenda for this session which included facing the affordability crisis, energy policy, and enhancing public safety.

I spoke with 107th District Assemblyman Scott Bendett about how his priorities align and differ from those of his party.

Bendett’s district includes parts of Washington, Columbia, Rensselaer, and Albany counties.
Tags
News New York 107th Assembly DistrictNY AssemblyRepublican Agenda
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons