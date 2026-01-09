Vermont State Treasurer proposes plan to lower prescription drug prices

Vermont’s treasurer was joined by legislators and health care advocates on Thursday to unveil a proposal to reduce prescription drug prices.

State Treasurer Michael Pieciak is asking the legislature to pass a measure allowing Vermont to join a group of other states working together to negotiate lower drug prices.

“H.577 would give my office the authority to join ArrayRx, a multi-state partnership that combines the purchasing power of participating states to negotiate lower drug prices. By joining ArrayRx, every Vermonter regardless of insurance status would be able to access a free prescription drug discount card that can be used at most pharmacies nationwide.”

The Vermont Medical Society advocates for physicians and physician assistants. Deputy Director Stephanie Winters cited data indicating in 2024 Americans spent an estimated $98 billion in out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, an increase of 25 percent over the previous five years.

“We hear from our members that their patients are regularly delaying, skipping medications because of costs or rationing. With the loss of the federal subsidies thousands of Vermonters may be losing coverage and having to pay the full cost of their prescriptions out of pocket. We support this program wholeheartedly and we hope that legislators will also support this as a way to reduce out-of-pocket costs, to improve medication availability and health outcomes for all.”

Pieciak said on average the Vermont Prescription Drug Discount Card Program would save users up to 80 percent on generic prescriptions and up to 20 percent on name brand drugs.

AARP Vermont State Director T Greg Marchildon says the bulk purchasing program makes sense as a way to reduce prescription costs.

“And the other thing too is that any savings that bulk purchasing may have, may also have an effect on the state budget and other pieces because it’s going to lower costs all the way around. Seniors are hit particularly hard. This and the cost of fuel and heating are the two things that we are hearing most from them right now. But as we’re seeing the stuff going on now with the ACA, it is particularly important for that gap group who are going to end up paying exorbitant prices for the cost of prescription drugs.”

A number of legislators support the proposal, including House Heath Care Committee chair Representative Alyssa Black who is a lead co-sponsor of the proposal.

“Prescription drug prices are outrageous. And high drug prices are driving up health care costs for all of us. This plan offers a proven and immediate solution at no ongoing costs to taxpayers. In states like Connecticut residents have saved hundreds per prescription. The House Health Care Committee looks forward to discussing this bill and moving it forward to become law.”

The states of Oregon and Washington created and administer the program. Arizona, Wisconsin and Connecticut also participate in the ArrayRx partnership.