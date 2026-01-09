Troy residents made their voices heard at unusual city council meeting

In an unusual move, Troy’s City Council used its first meeting of the year to hold an open public forum for residents. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons joins us now to talk about what residents commended and condemned.

So, Sam, first I want to know how residents approached the council — especially considering this is the first time Democrats have controlled the entire Troy city council in decades. What can you tell me?

The change in the political makeup of the council was not lost on the residents who spoke last night.

Multiple times during the meeting, residents said "the people of Troy are speaking up” and seeking change.

The crowd was mostly friendly to the new council and aimed much of their criticism toward the former Republican-led body and GOP Mayor Carmella Mantello – who was not in attendance.

Many said the former Republican council was a rubber stamp for Mantello's priorities.

The former council typically voted in blocks with their party, even on some of the most controversial or biggest issues to residents like Good Cause Eviction, remote video conferencing, and City Hall’s planned move to the former Proctor’s Theater.

There was a noticeable change in tone the room. Where past public comment sessions have had heated moments — sometimes shouting — for the most part, speakers and officials kept their cool.

Council President Sue Steele spoke with me after the meeting about why the council took this unusual path for their first meeting.

“By charter, we must have a monthly meeting. I said, ‘let's turn it into a public forum.’ Had no idea what the response would be,” Steele said. “Absolutely thrilled with the turnout tonight. The chambers were filled. We received tremendous testimony from our citizens. They have great passion for our city. They have great ideas. We have a full plate.”

You mentioned some of the past big issues before the council. What were some of the residents' top concerns?

Several dozen people spoke over nearly four hours and many brought up the need for tenant protections like Good Cause Eviction.

Last summer, residents posted up outside of city hall calling on councilors to adopt the local law to opt-in to the state policy, but it failed.

The measure would have limited rent increases to the Consumer Price Index plus 5 percent or 10 percent each year. It would also make it illegal for landlords to retaliate against tenants for speaking up about unfit living conditions.

And housing. People in the city of Troy want quality but affordable housing. Many shared renting horror stories of mold and hazardous situations experienced under property management companies, mostly. Many are calling for an enhanced landlord registry, which the city has developed after the evacuation of a city apartment complex due to a crumbling facade that displaced about 100 people.

Did the residents mention anything that you were not expecting?

Surprisingly, trees! So many people called for the implementation of street trees.

Here’s Jessica Bennett.

“Proximity to forested green space, according to HUD, increases property values between three and 9% with the median household income in Troy of being $57,000 residents literally cannot afford to lose green space and have their properties values go down. It also cools urban areas up to 10 degrees with climate change and all of us having skyrocketing energy costs, we all need these savings trees provide considerable storm water and pollution control through rain.”

Others asked for more spaces where kids can gather, the abolishment of the downtown’s noise ordinance, better policing for those with mental health issues, and a cutback on what some residents called “predatory towing.”

