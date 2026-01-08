© 2026
Northeast Report

Kingston's Pike Plan canopies to be demolished

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
The Pike Plan canopies in uptown Kingston, New York.
Lucas Willard
The Pike Plan canopies in uptown Kingston, New York.

Kingston’s “Pike Plan” canopies uptown will soon be demolished, according to Mayor Steve Noble.

The Democrat announced Thursday that the demolition of the 1970s structure is expected to be completed by March 13th.

The demolition follows several lawsuits in which William Gottlieb Real Estate, which owns some of the properties, has argued the canopies are "immovable fixtures" that belong to the property owners.

A New York state appellate judge sided with the city of Kingston in September, ruling that the city does, in fact, own the canopies on Wall and North Front streets, and that it can tear them down.

Noble says the canopies have deteriorated to the point of being a safety hazard.

In a statement, Noble said the work will be done with little disruption to businesses, but street parking will be limited. He added that parking at the Uptown lots will be made free until the project is completed.

Noble has previously stated the project will cost $1.2 million.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons