Kingston's Pike Plan canopies to be demolished

Kingston’s “Pike Plan” canopies uptown will soon be demolished, according to Mayor Steve Noble.

The Democrat announced Thursday that the demolition of the 1970s structure is expected to be completed by March 13th.

The demolition follows several lawsuits in which William Gottlieb Real Estate, which owns some of the properties, has argued the canopies are "immovable fixtures" that belong to the property owners.

A New York state appellate judge sided with the city of Kingston in September, ruling that the city does, in fact, own the canopies on Wall and North Front streets, and that it can tear them down.

Noble says the canopies have deteriorated to the point of being a safety hazard.

In a statement, Noble said the work will be done with little disruption to businesses, but street parking will be limited. He added that parking at the Uptown lots will be made free until the project is completed.

Noble has previously stated the project will cost $1.2 million.