© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Western Mass. Congressmen weigh in on Trump administration actions in Venezuela

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 7, 2026 at 9:47 AM EST
Mass. U.S. Rep Jim McGovern of the 2nd district (left) and Rep. Richard Neal of the 1st district (right).
Office of Ed Markey/James Paleologopoulos
/
YouTube/WAMC
Mass. U.S. Rep Jim McGovern of the 2nd district (left) and Rep. Richard Neal of the 1st district (right).

As the dust begins to settle on recent U.S. actions in Venezuela, lawmakers in western Massachusetts are demanding answers over the raid that led to Nicolas Maduro’s capture. They’re also scrutinizing the Trump administration’s plans for the Latin American country and its oil reserves.

The Pioneer Valley’s two U.S. Representatives tell WAMC that they condemn the actions and brutality of Maduro’s regime, and also have strong words for the White House over bypassing Congress to capture the dictator and his wife over the weekend.

One congressman also plans on refiling a special war powers resolution to rein in military actions against Venezuela. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Tags
News venezuelaCongressman Richard NealU.S. Congressman Jim McGovern
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content