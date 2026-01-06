History made as Springfield City Council formally picks Whitfield to lead

For the first time in its history, Springfield’s city council will be led by a Black woman. During its first gathering of the year, councilors officially picked Councilor at Large Tracye Whitfield to lead as president, succeeding Ward 2 Councilor Mike Fenton.

“I want to remind everyone in this room that Tracye Whitfield - Madam President - is a shining example of what can happen when you believe in yourself and you lead with courage and integrity and you never back down until you accomplish your goal,” Dr. Sonia Dinnall said to a packed council chambers Monday.

Dinnall, the first Black woman to serve as superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, was one of several city leaders to commend Whitfield during the council’s organizational meeting.

The council was unanimous in electing Whitfield as president, as well as Councilor at Large Jose Delgado to serve as vice president.

It was a slight departure from December’s informal caucuses, when some councilors opted for Ward 3 Councilor Melvin Edwards to lead. But, by Jan. 5, there was nothing but approval for Whitfield, who vowed to tackle the city’s budget, economic growth and community development in collaboration with her fellow councilors.

“Let it show every little girl who is watching, especially those who never imagined themselves in spaces like this, that she can accomplish anything she sets out to do, even the things she never imagined were possible,” Whitfield said. “I never thought I'd be here: they are possible.”

Whitfield’s time on the council goes back to 2018, when she was brought on after the departure of Thomas Ashe.

She had come up short during the previous election, but by placing sixth in her councilor at large race, she received a formal invitation to fill the vacancy left by Ashe, who took a job as Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Chief of Staff (and now oversees thecity's Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management department).

Over the years, Whitfield has built a reputation as a councilor who often questions motives and processes behind requests from the mayor’s office. She has also frequently criticized tax increases affecting city homeowners.

And as noted by Springfield Police Superintendent Larry Akers, Whitfield has not shied away on matters of public safety and issues involving the police department.

“There was a narrative that was painted… but then I met you. I spoke with you. I listened to you and I learned that many of those characterizations were not totally true,” said Akers, the city’s first Black head of police, who also spoke Monday. “You're definitely critical of the police department! But what I found was a leader: a leader who believes in accountability, fairness and responsibility.”

In 2024, Whitfield was one of the leading critics of how the city tried to redefine the police superintendent role ahead of Akers’s eventual swearing-in. Ordinances that came to the council sought to formally codify various powers for the superintendent such as hiring, while also limiting the powers of Board of Police Commissioners, which offers civilian oversight of the police department.

Compromises supported by several councilors, including Whitfield, were ultimately passed, including assurances the new powers would revert upon Akers's retirement, and safeguards intended to protect the board's authority.

Whitfield’s time in the council chambers has also included advocacy for the local business community, with her often prodding departments to ensure matters such as project bids and initiatives more are advertised to as much of the city as possible.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC Council Vice President Jose Delgado (left, holding phone), seen here snapping a photo of his daughter during Monday's organizational meeting.

Her own initiative and other accomplishments warranted Monday’s vote, said Council Vice President Delgado.

“It also says progress. I mean, I had my daughter here with me. My daughter's 10 years old and for her to see another woman of color, to reach that stature … it's positive messages [being sent] to our young people, particularly young women of what can be accomplished,” he told WAMC.

Springfield was not the only Pioneer Valley city with a council picking its leadership Monday. In Holyoke, Tessa Murphy-Romboletti was elected to lead the Paper City's city council again, with Israel Rivera picked to serve as Vice President.

In Northampton, Councilor Rachel Maiore was picked to lead the body, with Councilor Deborah Klemer picked to be VP. Meanwhile, Easthampton picked their new council leadership Friday, with Koni Denham getting the nod to lead, with Felicia Jadczak serving as vice president.

As for the valley's biggest city, Springfield will hold its first regular meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 12.

--

This piece originally aired on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. Audio provided by Focus Springfield was used in this piece.