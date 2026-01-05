© 2026
After fire, Unity House CEO vows to rebuild

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:59 PM EST
Unity House staff are used to helping people deal with tough circumstances.

At facilities throughout the Capital Region, the Rensselaer-County based nonprofit works with families living in poverty, adults with mental illness, domestic violence survivors and others.

But after a fire ripped through Unity House’s Kathryn Allen Building in Lansingburgh early Sunday morning, the 50 or so staff members who provide Unity House’s non-residential domestic violence services at the Lansingburgh site are now the ones facing tough times.

As Unity House CEO David Bach explained to WAMC’s Andrew Waite, thankfully no one was hurt in the blaze, which remains under investigation. And that’s left Unity House staff to focus on how to best carry on with their critical work.

Audio of their conversation is linked above.

Andrew Waite
