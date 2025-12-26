Despite appointment questions, CPRB member says relationship with council improving

Albany’s Community Police Review Board has had a rocky transition this year as it moved from an outside entity to one operating under the umbrella of city government. In October, multiple members resigned amid allegations that the city wasn’t allowing the board to function independently. The resignations left the group without the quorum needed to review a backlog of more than 40 cases.



The Albany Common Council has since appointed two new members to help reinstall a quorum. But the Times Union reported this week that one new member — Michael Logan — was appointed without the council being aware of his 2013 fraud conviction. His appointment is now in question.



Still, Malik Dare, who has been serving on the police review board since September, tells WAMC’s Andrew Waite the board once again has a quorum thanks to an additional appointment this week by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

And Dare says he’s optimistic about the board’s future, including the role for Logan, who told the Times Union that his conviction shouldn’t matter after 11 years, adding, “I paid the price for what I did. And I think I’d be more of an asset now because I understand both sides,” of the justice system.