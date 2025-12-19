Man shot by police, officers uninjured in Albany shootout

A man was shot by police in Albany’s South End Thursday afternoon after authorities say he fired a handgun at officers.

Devante Wadjas was shot on Trinity Place by police investigating an alleged domestic violence situation.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox spoke with reporters Thursday night.

“I recognize that we have more work to do,” said Cox. “But we clearly have video that shows that Mr. Wadjas had a gun, he pulled his gun, and he fired several times at the detectives, clearly intending to take their lives. And, by the grace of God, their lives are not taken and they are home safe with their loved ones tonight.”

Wadjas faces attempted murder charges. He was reportedly in stable condition at Albany Medical Center.