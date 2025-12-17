SUNY Empire prof says health-care system to be stretched thin

On Wednesday, four centrist Republicans, including New York Congressman Mike Lawler, broke ranks and joined with Democrats to force a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years.

But with the future of those subsidies still undetermined, Empire State University Professor Duncan RyanMann, an expert in Medicaid and Medicare, discussed the state of health care with WAMC’s Andrew Waite. And, as RyanMann detailed, changes to Medicaid included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are likely to have even greater impact than any potential loss of subsidies.