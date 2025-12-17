© 2025
SUNY Empire prof says health-care system to be stretched thin

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
Albany County Sheriffs Office EMS vehicle
Albany County Sheriffs Office
Albany County Sheriffs Office EMS vehicle

On Wednesday, four centrist Republicans, including New York Congressman Mike Lawler, broke ranks and joined with Democrats to force a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years.

But with the future of those subsidies still undetermined, Empire State University Professor Duncan RyanMann, an expert in Medicaid and Medicare, discussed the state of health care with WAMC’s Andrew Waite. And, as RyanMann detailed, changes to Medicaid included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are likely to have even greater impact than any potential loss of subsidies.
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
