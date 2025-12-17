Seat removal at Troy's Proctor's Theater sparks debate as city works to relocate City Hall

Late last month, Troy’s City Council approved Mayor Carmella Mantello’s plan to relocate City Hall to the former Proctor’s Theater in downtown. But as WAMC’ reports, photos of theater seats being removed has caused some drama.

City Hall is currently located at the Hedley Park Place building, about a half mile from the old Proctor’s Theater.

Mayor Mantello, a Republican, has made it a priority to give City Hall a new home after its former building in Monument Square was demolished more than a decade ago.

The city has been in some hot water recently with its current landlord, First Columbia, for allegedly ending its lease early and not paying common area maintenance fees. Those fees were upwards of $184,000 without interest.

On Friday, the Troy Industrial Development Authority will discuss a proposed settlement of those unpaid fees, and if approved, First Columbia will drop a second lawsuit regarding the breach of the lease. If an agreement is not reached, First Columbia says it will advance its lawsuit seeking $1.4 million in damages. Either way, the city is responsible for paying those fees. Lawyers representing First Columbia say, in part, “We are happy to continue to work with the City of Troy.”

Meanwhile, as for the physical relocation of a new City Hall, Alex Horton, a spokesperson for the mayor, says construction hasn’t begun – “per say.”

But a photo emerged on social media Tuesday showing all of the seating in the theater’s orchestra sections removed.

For years, the theater area has been unused and essentially sealed off from the public. Plans for the relocation have called for preserving the theater during the move so that it could potentially reopen in the future. Online commentors said the seat removal appears to contradict previously presented preservation efforts.

Horton says the chairs that have been removed will be put back, and the city is looking into doing an “adopt a seat” program. Horton says that plan is in the works.

Democrats on the city council are not happy about the move, including City Council President Sue Steele.

In a phone call Wednesday, Steele said the administration is not being transparent with the entire council about the project’s cost and progress.

“I've been caught off guard by the swiftness of their action and in destroying and moving forward with their plan, but it's just indicative of the way they've approached this project. From Day One, not sharing any information, just barreling through, ramming it through,” Steele said.

Mantello said when she expects to be in the new space by Jan. 1, 2027. Horton has since said that Jan. 1 date is just a goal.

The Local Development Corporation, from which the city will be leasing City Hall over the next 30 years, has already approved a resolution allowing the issuance of tax-exempt revenue bonds for up to $12.5 million.

City officials have given their own estimate of only $10.5 million. The mayor says that extra $2 million is meant to serve as a buffer for unexpected costs. The city has also maintained that there will be no tax increases on residents tied to the move.

At a meeting scheduled for Thursday, Steele says councilors will discuss the purchase of new furniture for the move, with a price tag of about $1.6 million.

“There'll be a lot of questions that we'll have Thursday night on it, but who knows what will happen,” Steele said.