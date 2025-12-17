Judge confirms Albany Diocese's liability in St. Clare's pensioners case

A judge has confirmed that the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese is vicariously liable in the St. Clare’s pensioner’s case.

The judge’s confirmation, shared with WAMC by a Schenectady County Court Clerk, contradicts an article posted by The Evangelist – the official publication of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese.

Shortly after Friday’s verdict, the publication wrote that the diocese was found not liable in the jury’s ruling, which determined pensioners are owed more than $54 million in compensatory damages.

The article has since been changed to say that “the diocese was found to be not directly liable.”

The case has to do with the more than 1,100 pensioners who lost some or all of their retirement benefits when the St. Clare’s Hospital pension fund collapsed in 2019.

The New York State attorney general’s office and the AARP Foundation had attorneys representing the pensioners in the case.

In court Tuesday, Judge Vincent Versaci agreed with the plaintiffs’ assertion that the jury’s verdict found the diocese vicariously liable for the actions of former Bishop Howard Hubbard, former Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Father David LeFort, and diocesan employee Joseph Pofit.

Scharfenberger and Pofit this week each filed for bankruptcy – moves that delayed scheduled court proceedings Tuesday. A new court date has been set for Thursday.

The Albany Roman Catholic Diocese, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.