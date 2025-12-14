Productions filmed in Westchester County earn 31 award nominations

Ahead of award show season, Westchester County’s office of Tourism and Film has announced that productions filmed in the county have earned 31 Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. Locations across the county serve as a backdrop for many beloved movies and tv series.

Nominees include A24’s “Marty Supreme,” which will be released on Christmas, HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age,” and Apple TV’s “Severance.”

For more details about how the county plays a role in these productions, I spoke with county Tourism and Film director Natasha Caputo.

The Critics Choice Awards will air live January 4, 2026, on E! and USA Network. The Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live January 11, 2026, on CBS.