Town of Poestenkill, Stewart's Shops oppose license plate readers from the county sheriff's department

Stewart’s Shops and the Town of Poestenkill have decided to move away from hosting license plate readers, a plan proposed by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.

Since November, the sheriff’s department has been seeking approval from the Town of Poestenkill and Stewart’s Shops to install license plate readers that would be monitored by law enforcement. The cameras would have been placed on town property at the intersection of Plank Road and White Church Road and at Stewart’s locations throughout the county.

The cameras would have been used to provide real-time alerts, video footage, and to collect searchable data. Officials say the cameras would have monitored only public roadways to identify suspicious vehicles, enhance public safety, and support police investigations.

Stewart’s Shops spokesperson Robin Cooper says the company took resident resistance into its decision.

“They were concerned about [how] it may be violating their privacy and other issues, and we listened very closely to our customers,” Cooper said. “So that was, that was another reason that gave us a little bit of pause. And then it's such a new idea, and we just don't know if a private company getting involved with it. No, maybe it'd be better placed, you know, with the government being more closely involved in something like this.”

Cooper says the City of Hudson’s police department also reached out to Stewart’s, but the company stuck with the message that now is not the right time.

Town of Poestenkill board members took Thursday night’s meeting to consider resident concerns. The town also had put out feelers on social media. Supervisor Tom Russell says resident feedback informed the board’s decision to unanimously oppose the cameras.

“You have to listen to what people want,” Russell said. “We only had, I think there was one or two that actually showed up on a social media that were for ‘pro’ the flat camera, everyone, all the other comments were negative.”

Mark Dunlea, a long-time resident and former board member, says he was concerned that anyone could submit a request for records from the cameras through the Freedom of Information Law. He says he is concerned for people in domestic violence situations, the documented use of using the information to track people leaving political events, and the ability for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to use the data.

“We're a rural area, very low crime rate, not a lot of residents,” Dunlea said. “I'd like to keep sort of this rural, more relaxed nature and not join a nationwide surveillance program.”

Resident Bob Crowley lives right in eyeline of the intersection where the cameras would have been placed. He emphasized to the board that he did not want to feel like he’s being monitored more than he already is.

“I'd rather not be photographed every time I come out of my driveway and go down to Wynantskill,” Crowley said. “So, you have an opportunity here. You can make a positive statement to push back at this technology that has kind of taken over our lives and our kids’ lives and everybody's life.”

Town officials will now draft a letter to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to formally state their opposition.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to WAMC’s interview request.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul said, in part, “All law enforcement agencies are expected to utilize technology responsibly to fight crime and keep communities safe, and must respect New Yorkers’ right to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech and assembly.” The statement said the governor has made it clear she will work with federal law enforcement to “crack down on gang members and violent criminals” but will not support attacks on New York families.

