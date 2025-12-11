© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

NY restaurant owners toasting new state law

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar in MVP Arena in Albany.
Taliah Salahuddin

Say it’s a Saturday night, and a big group has just come into a bar or restaurant requesting cocktails made with their favorite spirit. The owner reaches for the bottle only to find that it’s nearly empty. Under current New York State law, she has two options: 

The owner can try to convince the group to order a different spirit that she has in stock. Or, she can make a trip to a nearby liquor store to replenish — a move that could result in more than $1,500 in State Liquor Authority fines.

But come early next year, the owner will be able to take the second option without risk of penalty. That’s thanks to a new law signed this month by Gov. Kathy Hochul that will allow New York bars and restaurants to buy up to six bottles of wine or spirits a week directly from liquor stores. 

WAMC’s Andrew Waite spoke with Dominick Purnomo, owner of dp and Yono’s in Albany, about why restaurants are toasting the new rules set to take effect in March. 
News
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite