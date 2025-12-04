Albany High barbershop provides unique career pathways for students

The Next Gen barbershop at Albany High School is fully outfitted with mannequins, razors, combs, and all the tools students need to practice their barbering skills, and eventually graduate with a New York State-issued barber license. The shop takes appointments on Thursdays and Fridays, and students can get their hair cut for free, while staff and community members can get cuts for a discount.

As part of the state’s campaign to promote these career pathways, Secretary of State Walter Mosley visited Albany High School’s barbershop and spoke to students about the importance of pursuing the opportunities available to them. The state provides licenses for more than 35 professions including barbers, nail technicians, real estate agents, and home inspectors.

Mosley emphasized the importance of encouraging students to get professional training starting in high school.

“It's important for us to show them how much we appreciate them in terms of tackling the necessities of wanting to become professionals while still in high school, Something that I probably would never have thought of, but they have taken on this initiative and taken advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them,” he said.

Mosley also got a trim and touch-up from the students.

“The one thing I also tell my kids is that the one way I can show my confidence in you is by putting myself in your hands," he said. "And that's why I'm gonna let you guys give me a cut today, because that's how much I trust you to hook me up.”

The Albany High School program provides students the opportunity to take the Barbering 1, 2 and 3 classes from sophomore year to senior year, where they can train at Next Gen and practice their barbering technique and graduate with a barbering license. Albany High also has classes in their Career and Technical Education Program to train students in cosmetology, in the culinary arts, health sciences, and in auto mechanics.

John Wafer, who has been teaching the barbershop program since its inception in 2018, says the class gives students a unique opportunity to obtain a license with a free education.

“They're not going to school somewhere paying money to learn," he said. "They're learning that here while in school, getting their high school diploma, getting a New York State barber license, and then a career. Should they want it afterwards.”

While the students may not all become barbers in the future, some of them are committed to keeping their skills sharp and even open shops in the future, like Angel Duran Martinez, who is a senior and in his third year in the program.

“Me and my friend are trying to open a shop, you know, maybe, not in New York State, but that's our plan," he said. "In college, I'm not really going to be around a lot of barber shops, so my plan is cut hair in my dorms. So I don't lose all my skills and stuff, and I still get, you know, people to pay me for a haircut.”

Wafer also said that the class taught students skills beyond the technique of how to cut hair that could be transferable to any profession.

“Whatever dreams, aspiration, goals they have through the barbering program, there are certain basics that you need, how to speak to people, be professional, be on time, management, consistent, professionalism, all the soft skills, all these things that you need to be a success in life period we embed into the program on in addition to all the barbering and business stuff,” he said.

Yasmile Vasquez, also a senior, said the class has taught her how to be a better communicator.

“Communication was a good skill that they showed me, because before I was very shy, I didn't like to communicate as much, but now it's like I have freedom to talk to other people and figure out what they would like to make them happy,” she said.