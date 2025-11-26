Higher than average travel is expected this holiday season, according to Albany International Airport
With more than 80 million people expected to hit the roads and air for holiday travel, Triple A says an additional 1.6 million people are traveling this year compared to last.
The association predicts six million people will travel domestically this Thanksgiving. Albany International Airport is expecting an uptick in flyers throughout this holiday season. Matt Hunter is a spokesperson for the airport. He spoke with WAMC’s Samantha Simmons.