New CNA training program only takes three weeks

A new program at the Wesley Community, a senior home in Saratoga Springs, is fast-tracking those looking getting to get into the health care field. The paid hybrid Certified Nursing Assistant Program allows for students to move through the program in just three weeks. During their training, students will complete onsite testing and skills practice before taking the New York State board exam. For more details on this program WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Wesley CEO Brain Nealon.