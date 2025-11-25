© 2025
Midday Magazine

New CNA training program only takes three weeks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Wesley Community welcome sign
Wesley Community
Wesley Community welcome sign

A new program at the Wesley Community, a senior home in Saratoga Springs, is fast-tracking those looking getting to get into the health care field. The paid hybrid Certified Nursing Assistant Program allows for students to move through the program in just three weeks. During their training, students will complete onsite testing and skills practice before taking the New York State board exam. For more details on this program WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Wesley CEO Brain Nealon.
News The Wesley Community Nursing Educationnursing homes
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
