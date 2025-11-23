Environmental group Riverkeeper says proposed EPA changes could endanger water supplies and habitats

The Environmental Protection Agency says a newly proposed change to the federal definition of “waters of the United States” would hasten economic prosperity and give control over waterways back to farmers, landowners, and families. EPA officials say the proposal builds on a 2023 Supreme Court decision that ruled the Clean Water Act only includes wetlands and permanent bodies of water that meet specific criteria.

But clean water advocates say the changes will endanger water supplies. Riverkeeper, an environmental organization in New York, says a change in federal jurisdiction could degrade water quality, eliminate habitats, and put communities at risk.

The proposal, published this week, will undergo a 45-day public comment period, allowing Americans to voice their opinions.

Drew Gamils is a senior attorney with Riverkeeper. Speaking with WAMC’s Samantha Simmons, she says she is frustrated.