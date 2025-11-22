518 musicians to raise money for a local charity Sunday

On Sunday, dozens of musicians will get together to jam for a cause. This year’s “Musicians on a Mission” fundraiser, a full-day music event at the Capital District Irish American Association will benefit the Capital City Rescue Mission. The nonprofit has been supporting the region’s homeless population for more than 75 years.

Beginning at 1:30, attendees $25 donation buys 10 meals for those in need. Festival-goers can enjoy the music of several local groups including The Refrigerators and the Erin Harkes Band. James Kelly is the man behind the mission

Musicians on a Mission runs from 1:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital District Irish American Association and supports the Capital City Rescue Mission.