Midday Magazine

518 musicians to raise money for a local charity Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 22, 2025 at 10:50 AM EST
Musicians on a Mission 518 informational flyer
Provided by James Kelly
Musicians on a Mission 518 informational flyer

On Sunday, dozens of musicians will get together to jam for a cause. This year’s “Musicians on a Mission” fundraiser, a full-day music event at the Capital District Irish American Association will benefit the Capital City Rescue Mission. The nonprofit has been supporting the region’s homeless population for more than 75 years.

Beginning at 1:30, attendees $25 donation buys 10 meals for those in need. Festival-goers can enjoy the music of  several local groups including The Refrigerators and the Erin Harkes Band. James Kelly is the man behind the mission

Musicians on a Mission runs from 1:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital District Irish American Association and supports the Capital City Rescue Mission.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
