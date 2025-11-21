Former USAID workers relocate to the Capital Region

Michelle Dworkin, a Niskayuna native, returned to the Capital Region in June from Colombia, where she had completed two years of what was supposed to be four years of work for USAID, the United States Agency for International Development. Dworkin joined the organization in 2008.

“I started in Egypt and USAID mission in Egypt, and then served in on a military base just outside the city of Herat in western Afghanistan, and then Guatemala," she said. "And then I served in Washington, DC, doing Congressional Affairs. And then I was in Honduras for four years. And then I was in Colombia. I was supposed to have been in Colombia for four years, but it got cut short to only two years because of the dismantling of USAID.”

Dworkin is one of several former USAID and former federal workers who are looking for work in public service in the Capital Region. After the federal government laid off thousands of workers earlier this year, New York state launched a campaign to invite former federal employees to apply for jobs in the state government. According to the governor’s office, 250 job offers have been made to former federal workers, of which 158 have been accepted. The governor’s office also noted that there have been more 13,000 applications from former federal workers as of the end of October, with some workers applying to multiple positions.

Dworkin said one of the reasons she wanted to specifically move back to New York was the governor’s invitation to former federal workers.

“We're here. We're excited to do good work for the State of New York," she said. "A number of us have been applying for jobs with the state and other organizations here. We bring a lot of talent and a lot of transferable skills.”

Kate Lapham, a Queensbury native, worked in Uzbekistan for a USAID contractor, Creative Associates, and managed the “All Children Succeeding” program. Her project was focused on training educators in the country to implement programs that made education more accessible for disabled students in primary schools. Lapham has been working in international development, including for USAID, since 1997.

A group of former USAID workers, including Lapham and Dworkin, met with State Senator Patricia Fahy on Nov. 3, 64 years after USAID’s founding.

“We talked about the talent and the expertise that we could all bring to New York State, and really sort of brainstormed with her around ways that that we might do that a little bit more effectively and support Governor Hochul's initiative to bring laid off or fired federal workers into the New York State Government labor force,” Lapham said.

Lapham received a stop-work order at the end of January, which left her and her coworkers concerned for how they would wrap up their work in Uzbekistan. Lapham’s concern was not only for her fellow workers at USAID, but also for the credibility of the organization as a whole.

“We had promised that we would support this very strategic ally in Central Asia to accomplish some education policy goals that they very much wanted to accomplish, and then in the middle of that, with no explanation, we stopped doing that,” she said.

Creative Associates also provided grant funding to Syracuse University’s Center on Disability and Inclusion in their School of Education. The Center’s Director, Christy Ashby, said the dismantling of USAID resulted in a complete shift for her work, which involved remote support for educators in Uzbekistan as well as professional training in the country.

“We were also working closely with the University, with one of the universities in Uzbekistan, to revise their teacher training program to include more inclusive education elements, and we had just started doing all of the syllabus revision and work, and so we would have been continuing to help them embed support for inclusion and for students with disabilities into their teacher training programs," she said. "Obviously, that didn't continue. I have no way of knowing if they are continuing that work on their own, but they're certainly not doing it with our support.”

Both Dworkin and Lapham are particularly worried about the message that the abrupt shutdown of USAID sent to the countries and organizations who depended on their support. A report from the medical journal The Lancet estimated that the cuts to USAID programs could result in 14 million otherwise preventable deaths, if the cuts continued through 2030. According to the study, USAID programs had saved approximately 90 million lives since its formation in 1961.

“We basically pulled out and said, 'We're not doing this anymore,'" she said. "The message that sends is, 'We don't care. We don't care about you. You are not a priority. This is not a priority of ours now,' and I think that is a very dangerous message to send on behalf of the American people.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown of USAID and her next steps, Dworkin said she was grateful to be home.

“I have a USAID hat that I frequently wear around, and I often get a lot of positive comments, people asking, 'Oh, I've heard of them. Oh did you work for them?' And when I say yes and explain what happens, people are often very sympathetic, or sometimes I run into people who might have some sort of a connection," she said. "They have a family member, a friend who worked for USAID, or who worked for one of our grantee or contractor organizations, or some other connection where they've heard about our work. So it is really nice to have that support here.”