Groups to gather tonight for Transgender Day of Remembrance

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:37 PM EST
Marlow Guerrant, a professor of Psychology at Union College.
Samantha Simmons
Today marks the annual remembrance of those who have died as a result of violence against transgender people.
 
Transgender Day of Remembrance began 26 years ago in honor of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.
 
Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies will come together to recognize nearly 60 victims who have died since last November and others in the community facing erasure. To learn more about the violence transgender people face, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Marlow Guerrant, (Mar-low Grr-ant) a psychology professor at Union College.
 
An interfaith vigil will be held at Eastern Parkway United Methodist Church in Schenectady at 7 p.m. tonight.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
