Troy Turkey Trot officials say they're gearing up for a bigger, better race

With just over a week until Thanksgiving, things are preheating-up in Troy for the 78th annual Turkey Trot.

“Last year was my 10th, and I announced I kicked off the race, hopped off the stage, join the runners, and yeah, and, of course, getting your music on all that is, yeah.”

“What was the playlist?”

“So, I like a mixture,” Mantello said. “I do some hip hop. I do low country, no classical, no jazz. For the running race, I like Eminem, you know, just something that get me..."

“’Not Afraid’ by Eminem? That's the choice?”

“That's a great one,” Mantello said.

That’s City of Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello. This year, she expects to run her 11th consecutive trot. With more than 7,000 runners and 10,000 visitors expected to take to River Street before the big feast, Mantello says the Turkey Trot is one of the city’s biggest events. Funds raised through registration go to the Regional Food Bank and Joseph’s House and Shelter.

Amy LaFountain is the executive director of Joseph’s House. She says every step taken during the race is a step toward ending homelessness. Last year, the food bank and shelter each received more than $20,000. Regional Food Bank CEO Tom Nardacci says the race provides a place for friends and family to meet and support those in need.

“Because when everyone is away at college, this is where we came and met. We came the night before we were at the Ale House until who knows what time… and then we rolled out of bed, we didn’t do any of that training we were supposed to do. I know I’m sorry I can’t do it now but when you’re 21 years old it’s a different story. But it’s been a part of my life for a long-long time.”

Nardacci, who grew up in Rensselaer, said he’s likely only missed one race since his freshman year of high school. Now, instead of participating, he’s orchestrating.

This year the race has a new director, Albany Running Exchange. Founder Josh Merlis says while there aren’t course changes for the several distances offered, there are more goodies available to participants.

Packet pickup will now be held at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday and Wednesday. Merlis says participants have more to look forward to than just picking up their bibs.

“By bringing people inside, they have an opportunity to interact with each other. Not just the people they drive there with but with other people. There will be music playing, there will be a festive atmosphere. In addition to that, there will be guest speakers. “

Speakers include several local decorated runners like Jack Huber, whose Turkey Trot went viral in 2022 after a competitor, who was later disqualified, knocked Huber to the ground, injuring him and a photographer.

Merlis says other benefits include live race stats that he says allow for streamlined results.

“When every runner gets their bib they should scan it,” Merlis said. “It will immediately pull up their information. We’ll be able to verify in live time that you were handed the correct bib? It’s a little thing on an individual basis but with upwards of 7,000 expected, we want to make sure results are perfect as soon as they’re online.”

Sponsored by Pioneer Bank, the races kick off at 8 a.m. with the 10k, followed by a grade-school mile, 1-mile walk, and later the event’s flagship 5k.

Oh, and Mayor Mantello has one more message to encourage those debating whether braving the weather is worth it…

“I do plan to sign an executive order waiving all calories for Troy residents on Thanksgiving,” Mantello said.