SUNY Chancellor discusses increasing enrollment

Since 2022, the State University of New York has seen a 6.5% increase in student enrollment, including a nearly 3% increase this year compared to last. Still, SUNY’s student population of roughly 387,000 lags behind the nearly 443,000 students who were enrolled a decade ago. Amid a federal climate that’s been – at times – hostile to higher education, the SUNY system may be challenged to continue closing the enrollment gap. WAMC’s Andrew Waite discussed all of this with SUNY Chancellor John King.