SUNY Chancellor discusses increasing enrollment

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
John King
Since 2022, the State University of New York has seen a 6.5% increase in student enrollment, including a nearly 3% increase this year compared to last. Still, SUNY’s student population of roughly 387,000 lags behind the nearly 443,000 students who were enrolled a decade ago. Amid a federal climate that’s been – at times – hostile to higher education, the SUNY system may be challenged to continue closing the enrollment gap. WAMC’s Andrew Waite discussed all of this with SUNY Chancellor John King.
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
