Quebec Consul General discusses U.S. and Canada economic relationship

The highest-ranking representative of Quebec in the U.S. was in Plattsburgh recently to discuss cross-border relations and trade between the province and the U.S.

This is the second time the head of the Quebec Government Office in New York has visited Plattsburgh this year. David Brulotte was in the area in February touting the strong economic ties between New York and Quebec. At the time, President Donald Trump was threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, which have since been implemented. Brulotte says it has stressed the economic relationship between Canada and the United States.

“Our businesses are still, you know, doing business here. But we've had, you know, very challenging sectors. Tourism for example because of what's happened. But now we're 10 - 11 months into the new administration and I think people are starting to get their bearings around you know how to continue to do business here in the US. But again, it's been, it's been a challenging, challenging year, for sure, on the tariff aspects. But we're still there helping our companies and Quebecers, you know, do business and be here in the US.”

Brulotte met with North Country and Quebec-based business interests to emphasize that the province is aware of and listening to their concerns.

“We're trying to really evaluate what the impacts are for our companies back home. And we've had, you know, thousands of layoffs across different sectors because of the tariffs and mostly because of the uncertainty. But we've had also some of the successes. MicroBird announced their new plant here in Plattsburgh. Alstom just won, you know, a fantastic contract with New York. So amongst all of this, you know, our role is really to make sure that these companies continue to thrive and we help businesses that are going through a rough time.”

Seventy-three percent of Quebec’s exports go to the U.S. and New York is Quebec’s largest trading partner. Brulotte believes the province’s economic strength is diplomatic efforts at the sub-national level.

“We've seen renewed interest by different states across the US that want to really continue to build on that relationship between state and provinces. You know, our job is to continue to do business at the sub-national level, make sure that the state governors, that the houses, the senates, you know, are aware that we're still here, that we want to still do business.”

Canadian representatives have been working to convince the Trump Administration to reopen trade talks and reduce or eliminate tariffs. But the Quebec Consul General says cross border trade has been permanently altered due to the imposition of tariffs.

“The goal now is to make sure that hopefully the tariffs go away. Nobody thinks that the world we used to live in will, you know, ever come back in the exact shape or form that we experienced. So we continue to do business, as I mentioned, with the US but also that we diversify. I think it's been a bit of a wake-up call to say, well, you know, maybe we should look at other markets that can be promising.”

The Champlain Hudson Power Express will bring Quebec hydropower to New York City via underwater cables in Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. Brulotte says tariffs are not impacting that project and it is on budget and on time to deliver the green power by May 2026.

“It’s going well. One other thing that's interesting about this project is that the line, yes, will sell electricity and bring, just bring power to New York and the broader region, but the cable is bi-directional. So it will not only bring power to New York City, but it will build a more resilient, more sustainable grid overall in the Northeast.”

