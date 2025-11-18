Schenectady County Clerk details naturalization cancellation

In October, Schenectady County Clerk Cara Ackerley got an email from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services saying that the county’s final naturalization ceremony of the year had been canceled. As the Times Union first reported, Schenectady was one of at least seven New York counties forced to abruptly call off celebrations that welcome the country’s newest citizens.

WAMC’s Andrew Waite spoke with Clerk Ackerley Tuesday about how this all played out in Schenectady.