Midday Magazine

Schenectady County Clerk details naturalization cancellation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:48 PM EST
Some 48 individuals officially became American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Western New England University's School of Law on Monday, September 16, 2024.

In October, Schenectady County Clerk Cara Ackerley got an email from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services saying that the county’s final naturalization ceremony of the year had been canceled. As the Times Union first reported, Schenectady was one of at least seven New York counties forced to abruptly call off celebrations that welcome the country’s newest citizens.

WAMC’s Andrew Waite spoke with Clerk Ackerley Tuesday about how this all played out in Schenectady.
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
