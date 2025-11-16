© 2025
Author interview: Brianne Brinker is out of her vault and ready to tell the world

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 16, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST
Brianne Brinker at WAMC's studios on October 29th.
A former NCAA hockey goalie and current assistant athletic director at Union College is making her mark with a new novel and appearance. Brianne Brinker’s new book “Skating Out of the Vault: A Trans Woman’s Escape from The Game of Masculinity” tells her story of sports and identity and how it shaped her perception of self. Brinker, a transgender woman, transitioned in April 2019. Now, she says, in her 60’s, she feels the most confident she’s ever felt. I spoke with Brinker who says realizing herself has been her biggest accomplishment.
