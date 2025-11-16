© 2025
A play about forgiveness and lost connections: 'There is Hope'

Published November 16, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
"There is Hope," a play by Steve Grogan
"There is Hope," a play by Steve Grogan

Local playwright, author, and musician Steve Grogan’s new play comes from a place of loss and forgiveness. The three-act production, "There is Hope" is loosely based off a personal experience with an ex, but the inspiration really came from an old friend who Grogan says pulled him out of a dark place post breakup. Grogan spoke with WAMC's Samantha Simmons Sunday ahead of the play's closing production at Mount Ida Preservation Hall at 2pm.
