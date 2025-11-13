Late running coach leaves complicated legacy

When Art Kranick died Nov. 8 at age 74, he left behind quite the legacy.

Together with his wife, Linda, he built the Saratoga Springs High School cross-country and track programs into powerhouses. But, to some, success on the track came at a cost. Dribbles of complaints about tough coaching practices stretching back to the mid-1980s culminated in 2023 with a 77-page report assembled by a private law firm detailing multiple past athletes’ allegations of abusive practices.

Still, the Saratoga Springs City School District hired its own firm to investigate the claims and ultimately continued to reappoint the Kranicks as recently as last season. The couple resigned from their coaching roles in April, citing Art’s health.

As Daily Gazette sports columnist Mike MacAdam explained to WAMC’s Andrew Waite, Art Kranick’s legacy may not be as complicated as some think.